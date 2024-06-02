Smith Drives in 6 in 14-4 Win Over Raptors Saturday

June 2, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







OGDEN, UT - Sizable rallies have told a large part of the story for the Missoula PaddleHeads in this series opposite the Ogden Raptors. Missoula would be held off the board for the 1st 2 innings Saturday however in the early going at Lindquist Field. This allowed the Raptors to take a lead into the 3rd inning for the 1st time in this six-game slate. It may have taken a few innings to get going, but Missoula would find there footing in the next 3 frames that followed.

The PaddleHeads would tally 8 runs in innings 3 through 5 taking an 8-1 lead in the process. Missoula would never lead by fewer than 5 runs after this stretch. The PaddleHeads would also get above 10 runs for the 4th time in the series in a 14-4 win over Ogden. The Pitching staff would also do more of its fair share as starter Elijah Gill, and reliever Jestin Jones would keep the Raptors in check. A pair of home runs from a PaddleHeads rookie would also play a big role.

