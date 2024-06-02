Pintaro Picked up Midgame by Mets as Glacier Wins Again

June 2, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Glacier Range Riders News Release







FLATHEAD VALLEY, MT. - Glacier Range Rider (9-3) starting pitcher Jonathan Pintaro exited the game in the second inning Sunday night thanks to getting the call to affiliated ball. The right hander left the contest to a standing ovation from the crowd at Glacier Bank Park before the Range Riders mounted a furious comeback against the Great Falls Voyagers (3-9) to pull of an 8-6 victory.

Pintaro fired two scoreless innings with three strikeouts before Trevor Baker replaced him with two innings of work. Jerry Huntzinger and Aidan McEvoy each fired an inning allowing just one run and minimizing the damage, before the trio of Montana Quigley, Connor Housley, and Jack Lynch all threw up goose eggs to help ensure the win.

The Range Riders found themselves down 5-0 going into the bottom of the fifth, but that's when the bats came alive. First, Freddy Guilamo brought home JD McLaughlin on a sacrifice fly, then Andy Atwood scored John Daly on a single. Finally, a clutch two-out double from Christian Kirtley brought home Atwood and made it 5-3.

Another three spot was put up in the sixth by Glacier with Mason Dinesen leading off the frame with a home run, his second of the season. A perfect hit-and-run by Daly kept it moving before Guilamo struck again with a run-scoring single to tie the game. After both bullpens performed well, it was Gavin Tonkel coming through in the bottom of the eighth with a two-run blast off the netting in left center to give the Range Riders the lead they would never surrender.

After the game, the celebration continued for Jonathan Pintaro who got to see his 24 th pitching appearance and his 17 th start for the Range Riders end with a victory. Pintaro's signing marks the sixth Range Rider to be signed to play affiliated ball, and the fourth this calendar year.

The Range Riders move to a tie for first place in the standings with this win and will welcome the defending champion Ogden Raptors to town next week for a six-game series. First pitch on Tuesday against Ogden is set for 7:05 PM.

Pioneer League Stories from June 2, 2024

