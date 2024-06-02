Ballers Win 13-11 in Comeback Victory

June 2, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Oakland Ballers News Release







Down eight runs in the start of the sixth inning, the Ballers scored 10 unanswered, including three in the ninth to win 13-11.

Oakland starter Carson Lambert was touched up by the Rocky Mountain Vibes, who tagged him for nine hits, including two two-run home runs in the first four innings of the game. By the end of the fifth inning, the Vibes held an 11-3 lead.

In a series where the Ballers have scored 10 or more run in each of the first four games, they got back to work in the top of the sixth.

Tyler Lozano doubled in a run and Brad Burckel hit in two more on a double, the second two-run double he had up to that point.

In the seventh it was Burckel again with his third double of the game, driving in a fifth RBI for him, making it an 11-7 game.

The scoring would not stop no matter which pitcher Rocky Mountain sent to the hill, with three more scoring in the eighth on a Noah Martinez RBI single, a wild pitch, and a Trevor Halsema RBI single. From a score of 11-3, it was now 11-10.

After a scoreless bottom of the eighth pitched by Conner Richardson , the Vibes turned to veteran pitcher Christian Day for the save. Brad Burckel was the first man up and hit a ground ball that second baseman Eddie McCabe could not handle, and an error had a man on. It was the seventh error of the game for Rocky Mountain.

Next up was pinch hitter Jaylen Smith who shot a ball through the left side for a single. A wild pitch advanced both runners, and after a shallow lineout by Austin Davis , it was Payton Harden 's turn with one out. He sent a shallow fly ball that was nearly caught by left fielder Stephen Wilmer on a slide. One run was able to come in and the game was tied at 11 all. Next up was Dondrei Hubbard who sent a ball right back up the middle with the infield in to score both runners and make it 13-11.

Tyler Davis came on in the bottom of the ninth and struck out three of the four hitters he faced for the save.

With the win tonight the Ballers secure a series victory for the first time in team history. They will go for a fifth win in the series tomorrow at 12:05 pm PT.

