Raptors Avoid Sweep in 7-4 Win over PaddleHeads

June 2, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







OGDEN, UT - The Missoula PaddleHeads played their final game of a 12 game road trip in the series finale Sunday opposite the Ogden Raptors. After winning the first 5 games of the 6 game set at Lindquist Field, Ogden would play with a sense of urgency in the early going, jumping to an early lead in the first 3 innings. As a result, the PaddleHeads would face their largest deficit they had experienced in the series with Ogden. Missoula would fight back in a big way in the late innings to give themselves a chance in the end. But the difference in the game would prove to be Raptors outfielder Jack Cone.

Ogden would open the game with a 6-run lead behind a pair of 3-run rallies in the 1st, and 3rd innings. Cone would provide a punch in both frames with base hits to drive in runs as Ogden led 6-0. Missoula would battle back in the 6th with a 3-run rally of their own setting up a tight finish down the stretch. In a bases loaded scenario in the top of the 9th, Cameron Thompson would represent the lead run. Cone would rob Thompson of a base hit in the situation with an incredible diving catch to seal a 7-4 win for the Raptors as Ogden avoided the 6-game sweep.

Cone would immediately bring Ogden to the lead in the bottom of the 1st inning. After a leadoff walk to start the frame, Cone would knock in a run with a double starting a 3-run rally. Doubles from Chris Sargent, and Landen Barnes would also do damage in the frame as Ogden took control early. Barnes, and Sargent both tallied 2 hits with Sargent finishing 2-for-5 and Barnes going 2-for-4. Cone would kick off yet another rally a few innings later.

The former Washington Wild Thing took on center field in the bottom of the third with a solo home run to kick off another 3-run rally. After a run scored on an error, Anthony Herron Jr. would send a run in on a sacrifice fly as Ogden's lead would grow to 6-0 in the frame. Missoula would be held scoreless for the first 5 innings of the contest on the flipside. The offense would get the PaddleHeads back into it in the 6th.

Missoula's offense would come to life in the top of the 6th behind a 3-run rally. Alec Sanchez would get the party started with a 2-run single to get the PaddleHeads on the board. A 2-out single from Thompson would cut the Ogden lead in half at 6-3. Josh Elvir also provided a big swing in the 8th, trimming the Raptors lead to 2 with a double off the right field wall making the score 6-4. This would be the closest Missoula would come however after seeing their comeback

fall just short in the 9th. Cone would provide one last bit of insurance in the half inning that preceded that sequence. Elvir was 2-for-3 in the loss and Sanchez would finish 2-for-4.

A flyball to left field off the bat of Cone would bring home Ogden's final run in the 8th on a sacrifice fly. Cone would finish the day 4-for-4 with a pair of runs scored and 3 RBIs. The 3rd year pro would then put a bow on his fabulous performance in the 9th with a highlight reel catch to seal the win for the Raptors.

Despite the loss it was still a successful road trip for the PaddleHeads having won both serieses on the road. Missoula won't be the only ones headed to Montana now either as the Ogden Raptors will open a 6-game set on the road Tuesday opposite the Glacier Range Riders. For the first time this season, the PaddleHeads will also play in front of their home crowd at Allegiance Field at Ogren Park in the com.

Opening Night for the Missoula PaddleHeads (9-3) is set for Tuesday night in the Garden City in the first game of a 9-game homestand. The first opponent will be the Great Falls Voyagers (3-9) in the first game of a 6-game set. It will be an exciting night for fans with opening day festivities taking center stage. The first 250 Fans can also have a chance to claim a custom PaddleHeads poster when entering the gates. First pitch from Allegiance Field at Ogren Park is set for 7:15 p.m. If you cannot make it to the ballpark, follow the action on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M. and 1029espn.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from June 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.