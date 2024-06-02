Pat Mills' Two Homers Power Mustangs Past Hawks

June 2, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







The Mustangs defeat the Boise Hawks 9-6 to gain an edge on the series three games to two.

For the second straight start, Logan Lee collects the win as he tosses six and a third innings giving up five runs on seven hits and a walk with two strikeouts.

Pat Mills hits two homers - one of them a two run home run in the first to give the Mustangs a 2-0 lead. When the Hawks took a three run lead on five straight hits in the top of the second, Patrick Mills hit a Grand Slam to give the Mustangs a 6-3 lead.

Lee retired the next nine batters he saw, but not before Alejandro Figueredo hit a two-run homer with a launch angle of 14 degrees, 111 miles per hour off the bat over the left field wall to give the Mustangs an 8-3 lead.

Lee put the leadoff men aboard in the sixth and seventh with doubles by Ben Livorsi in the sixth, and he came around to score, while Tyler Jorgensen doubled in the seventh. Lee exited the game with one out in the seventh.

Luke Rettig had a pitch sail on him, which allowed Jorgensen to score, but retired the next two hitters to preserve a 8-4 lead.

Rettig worked into the eighth, and allowed the leadoff walk to come around to score on a RBI single by Joey Kalafut to bring the Hawks to within three.

Patrick Merino pinch-hit for Kole Kaler for a better matchup against Rettig, to which Mustang skipper Craig Maddox countered for his right-hander Riley Bost . He responded with a strikeout on a full count to Merino to keep the Mustangs up 8-6.

The Mustangs played small ball in the bottom of the eighth, as Issac Lovings , in his pro debut, walked. Luke Trueman pinch ran for him, while Blake Evans laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt down the third base line to move Trueman into scoring position.

Taylor Lomack brought home Trueman on an RBI single to right-center to make it 9-6.

Jonathan Haab shut down the Boise Hawks momentum 1-2-3 in the ninth for the save, with a backdoor curveball on Jorgensen to strike him out and the next two batters went down quietly.

Bost receives a hold out of the bullpen, while Haab earns his first save of the season.

The Mustangs search for the second series win in a row Sunday afternoon against the Boise Hawks. It is Little League Day at Dehler Park - all Little Leaguers who show up in their uniforms will receive free admission, and as always, kids run the bases Sunday after the game.

Coverage starts at 12:45 p.m. on ESPN910/105.5 FM or espnbillings.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloBaseball.

