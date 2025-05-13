Range Riders Achieve Favorable Result in NPS Trademark Dispute

May 13, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Glacier Range Riders News Release







KALISPELL, MT - The Glacier Range Riders, Flathead Valley's professional baseball team, have announced the successful resolution of a long-standing trademark dispute with the National Park Service (NPS) over the team's arrowhead-shaped logo. After years of relentless pressure from the NPS to abandon the design, the NPS has officially withdrawn its claim, allowing the Range Riders to continue using their beloved logo featuring the letters "RR" within an arrowhead.

The dispute, which began in October 2022, centered on the NPS's concern that the Range Riders' logo could cause confusion with the agency's arrowhead emblem. Despite the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) dismissing the NPS's initial protest and approving the Range Riders' logo for use, the NPS pursued further opposition. The prolonged administrative battle that ensued imposed substantial financial and operational burdens that are insurmountable for most small, community-driven businesses like the Range Riders.

"This was an important fight, not only for securing our right to the arrowhead logo, but also ensuring this universal symbol remains open for others to use," said Chris Kelly, President of the Glacier Range Riders. "With the withdrawal of the NPS claim, we're free to focus on what matters most - bringing families together, creating lasting memories, and celebrating the region's rich heritage through the game of baseball."

The Range Riders' logo, inspired by the rugged history of the range riders who protected the Flathead National Forest Reserve before the establishment of Glacier National Park, has become a symbol of community pride. The team has maintained that the arrowhead shape is a generic design used by numerous organizations and does not infringe on the NPS's trademark.

The Glacier Range Riders extend their gratitude to the Flathead Valley community, fans, and supporters, including U.S. Representative Ryan Zinke, whose advocacy brought national attention to the issue. The team looks forward to kicking off the 2025 Pioneer Baseball League season on May 20 at Glacier Bank Park, where fans can continue to cheer for the Range Riders and wear their cherished logo.

The Glacier Range Riders are an MLB Partner League baseball team located in Kalispell, Montana. Established in 2022, the Range Riders compete in the Pioneer Baseball League (PBL) and will begin their fourth season of play on May 20. To learn more about the team and their upcoming season, visit GoRangeRiders.com.







Pioneer League Stories from May 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.