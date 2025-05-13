2025 Promo Schedule Set

May 13, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







The Grand Junction Jackalopes announced today the release of its 2025 promotional schedule. The calendar includes three Fireworks Nights, a Laser Light Show and the introduction of the Jackalopes new alternate identity, the Humpback Chubs.

Opening Night is on Tuesday, June 3 rd and, as is tradition, fans will get a free Opening Night t-shirt, courtesy of Buffalo Wild Wings. Opening Night is also Military Appreciation Night when the Jackalopes will unveil a POW MIA Chair of Honor accompanied with a dedication ceremony with full color guard, in partnership with Steadfast Valor.

The 2025 season will once again include three fireworks nights, this year on the first Friday of each month this season. Fireworks games will begin at 5:35pm and are scheduled as followed:

Friday, June 6 th (Presented by Community Hospital)

Friday, July 4 th

Friday, August 1 st

Other major events this season will be the cornhole and pong tournaments where any fans can form a two-person team and enter to win amazing prizes. Additionally on Friday, July 18 th there will be a Laser Light Show presented by Clearnetworx in which a light show will be projected onto the field following the game. Back by popular demand is the CMU Rodeo Night in which the Jackalopes will be joined by the CMU Rodeo Team for a night filled with mechanical bull riding, roping dummies and baby goat petting. And be sure to bring your four-legged furry friend to the ballpark on Saturday, August 16 th for Bark in the Park!

The weekly promotions for this season have been revamped and will now include:

$2 Tuesday - Hot Dogs for $2, Tickets for $2 and Beers for $2 (through the end of the second inning).

Humpday Chubs - Each Wednesday this season the Jackalopes will become the Grand Junction Humpback Chubs with a specialty Chubs giveaway each game!

Theme Thursdays - Every Thursday this season has a theme, from 70's Night to Dress Like Adam Sandler Night, there's plenty of themes for everyone!

Fun Fun Fridays - The best night of the week! Each Friday this year will be a special event!

Live Music & Happy Hour Saturdays - Gates open an hour and a half before the game starts every Saturday for live music and Happy Hour

Family Day Sundays - Bring the whole family out on Sundays as kids get in for just $1

"This year will be filled with a number of fun and unique promotions that we hope fans will be excited about. We wanted to include more interaction with many fun activities that fans can participate in" said Harrison Shapiro, President of the Jackalopes.

The full 2025 promotional schedule can be seen below. All dates and giveaway items are subject to change.

Tuesday, June 3 rd - Military Appreciation Day and Opening Day (T-Shirt Giveaway courtesy of Buffalo Wild Wings)

Wednesday, June 4 th - Chubs Opening Day presented by AYOH!, (Chubs bandana giveaway)

Thursday, June 5 th - 80's Theme Night

Friday, June 6 th - Friday Night Fireworks presented by Bud Light

Saturday, June 7 th - Fight Night (live kickboxing on-field between innings)

Sunday, June 8 th - Family Day (kids get in for $1 with a parent)

Tuesday, June 10 th - Challenger Baseball night

Wednesday, June 11 th - Humpback Chubs Kazoo giveaway

Thursday, June 12 th - Baseball Bingo

Friday, June 13 th - Cornhole Tournament

Saturday, June 14 th - Flag Day (Pennant giveaway)

Sunday, June 15 th - Father's Day presented by Game Day Men's Health ("Chub Rub" barbeque rub giveaway)

Tuesday, June 24 th - $2 Tuesday

Wednesday, June 25 th - Humpback Chubs Baby Foam Finger giveaway

Thursday, June 26 th - Dress Like Adam Sandler night

Friday, June 27 th - Science Night with Eureka! McConnell Science Museum

Saturday, June 28 th - Mascot Night

Sunday, June 29 th - Family Day

Tuesday, July 1 st - $2 Tuesday

Wednesday, July 2 nd - Humpback Chubs Koozie giveaway

Thursday, July 3 rd - Baseball Bingo

Friday, July 4 th - 4 th of July Fireworks night

Saturday, July 5 th - Pong Tournament

Sunday, July 6 th - Family Day

Tuesday, July 15 th - $2 Tuesday

Wednesday, July 16 th - Humpback Chubs sticker giveaway

Thursday, July 17 th - 70's Theme Night

Friday, July 18 th - Laser Light show presented by Clearnetworx

Saturday, July 19 th - To Be Announced

Sunday, July 20 th - Jake's Birthday Bash!

Tuesday, July 22 nd - $2 Tuesday

Wednesday, July 23 rd - Chub Bubbles giveaway

Thursday, July 24 th - Little League Night and Monument LL Jersey Auction

Friday, July 25 th - Christmas in July (Ornament giveaway)

Saturday, July 26 th - Mosaic Day

Sunday, July 27 th - Family Day

Friday, August 1 st - Back to School Night Fireworks

Saturday, August 2 nd - Grand Junction's Got Talent and Community Hospital Jersey Auction

Sunday, August 3 rd - Family Day

Tuesday, August 12 th - $2 Tuesday

Wednesday, August 13 th - Humpback Chubs pin giveaway

Thursday, August 14 th - 2000's Theme Night

Friday, August 15 th - CMU Rodeo Night and Patriotic Jersey auction

Saturday, August 16 th - Bark in the Park and Community Hospital baseball giveaway

Sunday, August 17 th - Family Day

Tuesday, August 19 th - $2 Tuesday

Wednesday, August 20 th - Humpback Chubs poster giveaway and Jersey Auction presented by AYOH!

Thursday, August 21 st - Baseball Bingo and Fan Appreciation Night

Single game and season tickets, as well as ten-game passes, are now on sale and can be purchased at gjjackalopes.com or by coming into our team store at 1315 North Avenue.







Pioneer League Stories from May 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.