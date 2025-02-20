Jackalopes Take $100 off Season Tickets

February 20, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







With Sunday, March 23rd marking 100 days until the first home game of the 2025 season, the Grand Junction Jackalopes are celebrating by taking $100 off all season ticket prices for the 2025 season with the sale lasting through the end of the day on Tuesday, February 25th!

With the discount, season ticket prices are now:

- Reserve Section: $250

- Home Plate Club: $330

- Red Rock Diamond Club: $370

"We couldn't be more excited for the 2025 season to start and with just 100 days to go we wanted to offer this deal to our fans as a way to grow the Jackalopes family leading into the 2025 season" said Jackalopes President Harrison Shapiro.

"I tried to stop these guys from doing this, so hurry up before I change my mind...in other words, get 'em while they're hot!" said team owner Mike Tollin with a smile.

The Jackalopes 2025 home-opener will be on Tuesday, June 3rd when they take on the Idaho Falls Chukars in the first of a six-game series. This will be the first of three series the Jackalopes will play against the Chukars at Suplizio Field this summer.

Season ticket holders enjoy tickets to all 48 home games as well as tickets to all Jackalopes playoff games. To take advantage of this opportunity, please visit gjjackalopes.com and use code 100DAYS at checkout.

Don't miss your chance to be part of the excitement this 2025 season! Join us as we continue the great tradition of Grand Junction baseball and make new memories with friends and family.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from February 20, 2025

Jackalopes Take $100 off Season Tickets - Grand Junction Jackalopes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.