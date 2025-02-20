Oakland Signs OF Darryl Buggs

February 20, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Oakland Ballers News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Ballers announce the signing of outfielder Darryl Buggs to a contract for the 2025 season. He will attend the club's upcoming spring training in May.

Buggs played four years for the University of Alabama-Birmingham, three years as an everyday center fielder. In his senior season at UAB, Buggs batted .273, with 17 extra-base hits, scoring 38 runs and stealing 16 bases. He followed that up with a summer in the MLB Draft League where he hit .318 and stealing 20 bags in 51 bases.

In his four college years, Buggs was consistently one of the best defenders on his team, making only five errors total and a .988 fielding percentage.

Buggs is 22 years old from Stockbridge, Georgia.

Opening Night 2025 is quickly approaching! Season Tickets and Flex Packs for the 2025 season can be purchased now by going to tickets.oaklandballers.com. For more information on the Oakland Ballers visit our website at www.oaklandballers.com .

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from February 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.