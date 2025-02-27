Grand Junction Alumni Faces New Battle

February 27, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







In 2022, Bobby Jenks took on the role as head coach for the, then, Grand Junction Rockies. In his first season as manager for a professional baseball team, he led the team to a 62-33 record and capturing Grand Junction's second league title in franchise history.

Recently, we learned that Bobby Jenks was diagnosed with Stage 4 adenocarcinoma, a form of stomach cancer. Never one to shy away from a fight, Jenks is currently receiving treatment and has set a goal to get back to managing the Windy City ThunderBolts, whom he was named manager for last year.

The Grand Junction Jackalopes, our fans and the City of Grand Junction would like to wish Bobby Jenks a full and speedy recovery.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from February 27, 2025

Grand Junction Alumni Faces New Battle - Grand Junction Jackalopes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.