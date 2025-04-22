Get Ready for Fireworks Nights with the Grand Junction Jackalopes

Mark your calendars for an exciting summer filled with dazzling fireworks and unforgettable moments at the Grand Junction Jackalopes games! We're thrilled to announce our Fireworks Nights for the 2025 season, where the skies will light up in celebration of our community and the love of baseball!

Join us for these spectacular evenings:

June 6 - Kick off the summer with a bang! Enjoy a fun-filled game, followed by a breathtaking fireworks display presented by Bud Light!

July 4 - Celebrate Independence Day with the ultimate American tradition! Bring your family and friends to cheer on the Jackalopes, and let's light up the night sky together!

August 1 - Close out the summer with a grand finale fireworks show! It's an evening of excitement, great baseball, and spectacular pyrotechnics!

Don't miss out on these thrilling nights- get your tickets now and make memories with your loved ones as we celebrate the joy of baseball under the stars!

For tickets and more information, visit our website at gjjackalopes.com or contact our box office at 970-255-7625.

We can't wait to see you there!

