Outfielder Ashton Thomas Signs with Owlz for 2025

April 22, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Northern Colorado Owlz News Release







WINDSOR, Colo. - The Northern Colorado Owlz have signed outfielder Ashton Thomas for the 2025 Pioneer League season.

Thomas played three season of college ball at Flagler College before transferring to Auburn University-Montgomery for his senior season in 2024.

He hit .315/.447/.493 in his season at AUM with a pair of home runs and 24 RBI in 30 games, helping the Warhawks reach the NCAA South Region tournament.

In his three seasons at Flagler, he hit .273 in 111 games with 26 doubles and four home runs.

He said he is looking forward to starting his professional career with the Owlz.

"I'm excited to join the NoCo Owlz and continue to develop and sharpen my skills," Thomas said.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from April 22, 2025

Outfielder Ashton Thomas Signs with Owlz for 2025 - Northern Colorado Owlz

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.