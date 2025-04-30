Right-Handed Pitcher Jonathan Tyler Signs with Owlz for 2025

April 30, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

WINDSOR, Colo. - The Northern Colorado Owlz have signed right-handed pitcher Jonathan Tyler for the 2025 season.

Tyler has played with several Pioneer League teams, his most recent stop in the PBL coming with the Grand Junction Jackalopes in 2024.

He played three seasons collegiately at Campbell, posting a 5.35 ERA in 30 appearances with the Camels, striking out 49 in 35 1/3 innings of work.

Tyler said he is looking forward to his PBL return in NoCo.

""I am excited and grateful to be a part of the NoCo Owlz this season," Tyler said. "I am blessed by this opportunity from Dmitri Young and the rest of the organization and am looking forward to being an asset to the pitching staff. Let's go Owlz!"

