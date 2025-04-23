Right-Handed Pitcher Kenny Carrillo Signs with Owlz for 2025

April 23, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Northern Colorado Owlz News Release







WINDSOR, Colo. -- The Northern Colorado Owlz have signed right-handed pitcher Kenny Carrillo for the 2025 Pioneer League season.

This will be Carrillo's second season in the Pioneer League. He made 18 appearances, seven of them starts, with the Great Falls Voyagers in 2024. He posted a 7.90 ERA ERA with 47 strikeouts in 49 innings.

Prior to his time in Great Falls, Carrillo played two seasons in Mexico with Tigres de Quintana Roo, putting up a 6.00 ERA in 19 appearances.

Carrillo played collegiately at Biola University in California, with a 4.88 ERA in 79 1/3 innings of work.

He said he is looking forward to joining the Owlz for the 2025 campaign.

"I'm especially excited to go to NoCo because of the coaching staff," Carrillo said. "I look forward to another year of experience while absorbing the knowledge of my coaches who spent decades playing at the highest level."

