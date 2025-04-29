Two-Way Player Joshua Kennedy Signs with Owlz for 2025 Season

April 29, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Northern Colorado Owlz News Release







WINDSOR, Colo. -- The Northern Colorado Owlz have signed two-way player Joshua Kennedy for the 2025 Pioneer League season.

After his college career was disrupted by both health issues and the COVID-19 pandemic, Kennedy has been playing at the Zone 22 Baseball Academy in Los Angeles, and will be looking to make his professional debut with the Owlz.

"I am excited about being signed with the Owlz because this is a big milestone in my baseball career and will be a significant journey of discipline and hard work toward my dream to play in MLB," Kennedy said.

Kennedy played at West Los Angeles College in 2022 as both a left-handed pitcher and outfielder.

He hit .238/.304/.357 with a home run and seven RBI at the plate in 21 games and struck out eight in eight innings over six appearances on the mound.

