Owlz Sign Outfielder Pablo Ruiz for 2025 Season

April 25, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Northern Colorado Owlz News Release







WINDSOR, Colo. - The Northern Colorado Owlz have signed outfielder Pablo Ruiz for the 2025 season.

Ruiz, a native of Cuba, played at three different schools in Florida during his college career.

He played his senior season at Keiser University in 2024, hitting .336/.434/.641 with 17 home runs and 55 RBI in 56 games.

Prior to his season at Keiser he played at both UCF and South Florida.

He said he is looking forward to starting his professional career with the Owlz.

"I'm excited to compete every day with a group of guys who are hungry to win and improve," Ruiz said. "I'm also excited to learn from our manager who has big league experience and can really help elevate my game."

