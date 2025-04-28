Owlz Sign Right-Handed Pitcher Ryan Velazquez for 2025 Season

April 28, 2025









WINDSOR, Colo. - The Northern Colorado Owlz have signed right-handed pitcher Ryan Velazquez for the 2025 season.

Velazquez spent the 2024 season with the New Jersey Jackals in the Frontier League, posting a 6.69 ERA with 36 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings over 29 appearances.

He was signed by the Pittsburgh Pirates after finishing his college career at Washington and had a brief stint with their Florida Complex League squad.

During his senior season with the Huskies, Velazquez had a 4.39 ERA with four saves in 27 appearances, with 39 strikeouts in 41 innings of work.

He said he is looking foward to joining the Owlz this season.

"I'm excited to join the Owlz to bring a championship to this organization and meet the amazing people in the beautiful state of Colorado," Velazquez said.

