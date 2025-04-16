Jackalopes Announce Partnership with Enstrom Candies

The Grand Junction Jackalopes have announced a partnership with Enstrom Candies today making Enstrom the Official Dessert of the Grand Junction Jackalopes. As part of the partnership, the Jackalopes will now be selling Enstrom ice cream and toffee at all Jackalopes home games this summer.

"We are very proud to announce this partnership with Enstrom Candies!" said Harrison Shapiro, President of the Grand Junction Jackalopes. "Their award-winning ice cream and toffee will make fantastic additions to our concessions offerings and demonstrate the pride we have in the Grand Valley in working with such an iconic local brand."

Enstrom Candies is a family-owned confectionery company based in Grand Junction, renowned for its gourmet toffee and chocolate treats. Founded in 1960 by Chester "Chet" Enstrom and his wife, they initially gained recognition for their signature almond toffee, which is made using traditional recipes and high-quality ingredients. Over the years, Enstrom Candies has expanded its product line to include a variety of chocolate-covered items, toffee popcorn, ice cream and seasonal confections. Their commitment to craftsmanship and premium quality has earned them a loyal customer base, making Enstrom Candies a cherished name in the world of sweet treats.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Grand Junction Jackalopes, a beloved local team, and share our toffee and ice cream with their fans," said Doug Simons, president and CEO of Enstrom Candies. "This collaboration celebrates the spirit of our community, and we look forward to sweetening every game day experience!"

Jackalopes fans will now be able to purchase Enstrom's award-winning ice cream and toffee from the brand-new Enstrom dessert stand located underneath Section H. The stand was custom built by Ethan Moses from Woodworkers of Grand Junction.

"We are excited to offer a menu of flavors that really highlight the classics that our fans will love such as 'Toffee Lovers' and 'Graham Central Station'" said Danielle Garcia, Manager of Concessions for the Jackalopes. "This year our games will also feature a rotating menu of special flavors such as 'Mojito Sorbet' on the 4th of July and 'Root Beer Float' on Father's Day to give our fans the full Enstrom experience."

In addition to the ice cream partnership, the Grand Junction Jackalopes and Enstrom Candies have a couple more special promotions that fans can look forward to. On Thursday May 15th, Enstrom Candies and the Grand Junction Jackalopes will cohost a preseason meet and greet. Fans can come down to Enstrom Candies, located at 701 Colorado Avenue in Downtown Grand Junction to meet our 2025 team, grab some food and ice cream, and enjoy some music provided by Grizz Entertainment. During the season, on select nights, Jackalopes fans can also experience the "Enstrom Candy Drop" in which Enstrom Toffee will float via parachute from the top of the press box at Suplizio Field into the stands below.

