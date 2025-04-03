Zach DeVito: Grand Junction Jackalopes' First-Round Pick Talks Baseball, Discipline, and the Road Ahead

April 3, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







The 2025 Pioneer Baseball League Florida tryouts were filled with talented young players vying for a shot at the next level of their professional careers.

Among them was Tampa native DeVito, whose passion and dedication earned him the distinction of being selected as the first-round pick, signing with the Grand Junction Jackalopes.

From Tampa to the Big Leagues

DeVito's love for baseball started at an early age, but he wasn't always focused solely on the sport.

"I grew up in Tampa, Florida, where I played just about every major sport until middle school," DeVito recalls. "I was always a very active and athletic kid growing up, and my parents gave me the opportunity to experience multiple sports. Once I got to middle school, I started to focus more on baseball and pursue that journey of becoming a better player. By the time of high school, I realized my talent in baseball and that I could have a chance at playing further in this game."

Like many athletes, DeVito credits a few key figures who have played an instrumental role in his development.

"Coach Jim Osting played a major role in making me the player I am today," he shares. "The experience he has playing this game at all levels was big for teaching me not only the skills of baseball but how to play it the right way-with respect."

Other than his coaches, Zach's family has been a steady source of encouragement.

"My family has always supported me with everything I've done in my life, and that was very important as I grew up and had to make bigger decisions. They always wanted me to do what I loved, and they have had my back the entire time I've played this game. I would not be here today without them!"

The Tryout Experience

The PBL tryouts offered a unique and challenging environment, even for a player of DeVito's caliber.

"My experience at this tryout was like no other tryout I have taken part in," he says. "It was really unique talking to so many other guys who were trying out and learning about where they played-most having already played multiple years of pro ball. This really showed the difficulty of not only making a pro team but staying in it for a long period of time."

For DeVito, hearing his name called as a first-round pick was both thrilling and humbling.

"It was just truly a blessing to be given this opportunity to continue my baseball career. I was not thinking about when I'd get drafted-I was just looking for the opportunity to show my talent at the pro level and get my foot in the door."

Staying Disciplined in the Pursuit of Success

The transition from college to professional baseball is no easy feat, and DeVito admits that staying disciplined was a challenge, especially during the uncertain period before his opportunity arrived.

"Making the transition from college and having a long break before any pro opportunity came about was definitely challenging at times," he explains. "By surrounding myself with the right people, coaches, and always having my family behind me, the longer and more lonely journey away from a team was made doable."

As he embarks on his first professional season, DeVito's approach is simple: focus on the present and let success follow.

"As I am new to pro ball and this experience, I'm just looking to make the most of my opportunities and have fun while doing it. Naturally, success will come if I just focus on those first two things and remain present in each moment. Of course, I would love to keep moving up the ranks in pro ball and ultimately get to the MLB, but we have to focus one day at a time."

Advice for Aspiring Young Athletes

DeVito's path to professional baseball wasn't traditional, and he encourages young players to remain open to different routes.

"I would tell young athletes that there is not only one way to get into pro ball. Growing up, I only knew about the MLB and that getting drafted was the only way to make it. If you don't get drafted or picked up by an MLB team, there are so many other avenues and leagues that you can take or join to get into pro ball. Though it may be another stepping stone and take a bit longer to get where you want, it's still very possible!"

Take your next step on your path to the big leagues and register for the upcoming 2025 PBL Tryout Camp from April 15-17 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

