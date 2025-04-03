Owlz Sign Right-Handed Pitcher Danny Fox for 2025 Season

April 3, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Northern Colorado Owlz News Release







WINDSOR, Colo. - The Northern Colorado Owlz have signed right-handed pitcher Danny Fox for the 2025 Pioneer League season.

Last season, Fox played with the Malone Border Hounds of the Empire Baseball League and had a brief stop with the Rocky Mountain Vibes in what was his first professional season.

Fox played his college ball at Clarion University in Pennsylvania, posting a 5.08 ERA during his senior season, striking out 33 in 28 1/3 innings of work.

He said he is ready to return to Colorado and take another shot at the Pioneer League in 2025.

"I'm beyond excited for this opportunity to join the No Co Owlz to prove myself to the coaching staff and continue to develop as a pitcher," Fox said.

