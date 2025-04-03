Owlz Sign Right-Handed Pitcher Danny Fox for 2025 Season
April 3, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)
Northern Colorado Owlz News Release
WINDSOR, Colo. - The Northern Colorado Owlz have signed right-handed pitcher Danny Fox for the 2025 Pioneer League season.
Last season, Fox played with the Malone Border Hounds of the Empire Baseball League and had a brief stop with the Rocky Mountain Vibes in what was his first professional season.
Fox played his college ball at Clarion University in Pennsylvania, posting a 5.08 ERA during his senior season, striking out 33 in 28 1/3 innings of work.
He said he is ready to return to Colorado and take another shot at the Pioneer League in 2025.
"I'm beyond excited for this opportunity to join the No Co Owlz to prove myself to the coaching staff and continue to develop as a pitcher," Fox said.
• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...
Pioneer League Stories from April 3, 2025
- Owlz Sign Right-Handed Pitcher Danny Fox for 2025 Season - Northern Colorado Owlz
- Zach DeVito: Grand Junction Jackalopes' First-Round Pick Talks Baseball, Discipline, and the Road Ahead - Grand Junction Jackalopes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Northern Colorado Owlz Stories
- Owlz Sign Right-Handed Pitcher Danny Fox for 2025 Season
- Right-Handed Pitcher Ubaldo Romo Signs with Owlz
- Owlz Sign Southpaw Trae Robertson for 2025 Season
- Right-Handed Pitcher Shandon Herrera Signs with Owlz for 2025 Season
- Owlz Sign Outfielder Ryan Anderson for 2025 Season