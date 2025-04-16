Left-Handed Pitcher Joel French Signs with Owlz for 2025 Season

April 16, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Northern Colorado Owlz News Release







WINDSOR, Colo. - The Northern Colorado Owlz have signed left-handed pitcher Joel French for the 2025 season.

Standing at seven-feet tall, French has had what he descrines as an "unorthodox" playing career thus far. He pitched at Linfield University in Oregon in 2023, but made just a trio of appearances without allowing a run.

French recently had a tryout with the Florida Caribbean Baseball League, as well.

He said he is looking forward to starting his professional career in NoCo.

"I'm very blessed to have the opportunity to begin my professional career with such an experienced manager, pitching coach, and staff with the Owlz," French said.

