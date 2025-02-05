Jackalopes to Welcome Back Five Returning Players in 2025

The Grand Junction Jackalopes are set to welcome back five familiar faces on their 2025 roster, ensuring continuity as the team moves forward under new manager Frank Gonzales. Returning to the mound is left-handed starting pitcher Evan Massie, along with utility player Druw Sackett, and relief pitchers Adan Alger, Riley Egloff, and Ethan Brown.

Evan Massie, a towering 6'6" lefty from Boise, proved himself last season as a standout performer, leading all Jackalopes pitchers with a record of 7-4 and an impressive ERA of 5.21-significantly lower than the league average. He also ranked second on the team in strikeouts, notching 85 throughout the season.

"Massie is a big, tall lefty that has a feel for the strike zone, and we watched him attack it last year with a good fastball and feel for an advanced changeup" said Jackalopes Manager Frank Gonzales. "He should slide right back into the rotation for the Jackalopes, and he's excited to be back in GJ for the 2025 season."

"So beyond blessed to have the opportunity to be back in Grand Junction" said Massie. "Great things ahead for the Jacks!"

Joining him is Fruita, CO native Druw Sackett, a versatile utility player who showcased his skills by playing at least one inning in all nine different positions last year. A graduate of Fruita Monument High School and North Dakota State University, Sackett finished the 2024 season as the team's second-best base stealer with 21 stolen bases.

"Sackett is a solid all-around hard-nosed baseball player and we know he's versatile we hope he can add a nice spark to our lineup and could fill in at the top or bottom of the line up to round it out as needed" said Manager Frank Gonzales.

Adding to the excitement is Aydan Alger, who stepped into the role of closer during the latter half of last season. He finished with 4 saves and recorded 48 strikeouts in 31 appearances, solidifying his place in the bullpen.

"Alger is a nice situational type left-handed pitcher. We hope he can be used in meaningful games and in situations to carve up left-handed bats, he's been in those roles and has some experience, so the expectations are high for Aydan," said Gonzales.

Relief pitchers Riley Egloff and Ethan Brown are also back for the 2025 season. Egloff, a right-handed pitcher from New Mexico State, threw 15 innings, securing one win and striking out 18 batters. "Egloff is gonna be very interesting arm for us in 2025 we feel he was just scratching the surface in his return from Tommy John surgery, and he should have better stuff overall he may end up in our rotation in 2025" said Gonzales. Meanwhile, left-handed reliever Ethan Brown, who played at Seattle University, pitched 11.2 innings for the Jackalopes, finishing with 14 strikeouts and a solid 3.86 ERA. "Brown is another lefty with some versatility, he could start or relieve and with his unique delivery he can be hard on batters and has an arsenal that will get hitters out in Pioneer League. He had a good strikeout ratio in 2024, and we expect more of the same."

The Jackalopes will kick off their season on May 20th against the 2024 Pioneer League Champions, the Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers, before making their highly anticipated home debut on June 3rd against the Idaho Falls Chukars at Suplizio Field.

