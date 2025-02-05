Oakland Signs 1B Christian Almanza

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Ballers sign first baseman Christian Almanza to a contract for the 2025 season. He will attend the club's upcoming spring training in May.

Almanza, the 2023 WCC Player of the Year and two-time All-WCC First team player, was a record breaker at Saint Mary's College, setting program marks for most home runs in a season (24) and in a career (47).

In 2023, when he took home the top conference honors, Almanza hit .290 with 16 HR and 40 RBI in 51 games. He followed that up with an even bigger grad season in 2024, slashing .343/.459/.778 with 24 home runs and 69 RBI.

"We are absolutely delighted to welcome Christian to our player program. The Ballers put a big emphasis on building our team with the best local talent available and I don't think you'll find many players in the country that had a better 2024 than Christian. For our fans who are alums of Saint Mary's it will be exciting for them to see Christian put on the Green and Gold." - Tyler Petersen, Assistant General Manager, Baseball Operations

Almanza grew up in Stockton and attended St. Mary's High School. He began his college career at the University of Utah where he played from 2019 to 2020, before transferring to be a Gael in 2022.

