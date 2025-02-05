NGWSD: Meet Owlz Athletic Trainer Jennifer Daughtrey

February 5, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Northern Colorado Owlz News Release







WINDSOR, Colo. - In 2024, the Northern Colorado Owlz had their best season in nearly a decade, finishing with a 54-41 record, the third-best overall mark in the Pioneer League.

A key reason for that success is the behind-the-scenes work of athletic trainer Jennifer Daughtrey, who will enter her third season with the club in 2025.

"Ever since Jen became the athletic trainer for the Owlz the team's performance on the field has been on the rise," Owlz general manager Jason Ficca said. "That's a direct result of her abilities and dedication to the players' health. Her contributions to our organization have been invaluable."

Daughtrey said that it's the personal relationships with players, coaches, and staff that make being an athletic trainer so rewarding.

"One of my favorite things about working in sports is the relationships built along the way," Daughtrey said. "There is something special about being part of a team that spends an exuberant amount of time together, celebrates wins together, and overcomes challenges together. Seeing an athlete return to play after an injury knowing the work and dedication it took to get there, is one of the most fulfilling moments of my job."

Perhaps Daughtrey's most notable moment of the 2024 season came on June 13 when Owlz starter Will Buraconak twisted his ankle while warming up in the bullpen prior to a game against the Yolo High Wheelers. Daughtrey had Buraconak back on the mound to start the fourth inning of a game the Owlz won, 6-5.

Despite times like that, Daughtrey said her job is more about people than their various injuries.

"Athletic training is more than just about treating injuries," she said. "It's about showing up, seeing the person behind the athlete and being a part of their journey in a way that truly makes a difference."

