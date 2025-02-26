Jackalopes Draft RHP Zach DeVito 1st Overall in PBL Tryout Camp

February 26, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







The Grand Junction Jackalopes announced today that they drafted RHP Zach DeVito with the first overall pick in the Pioneer League's 2025 preseason draft over the weekend.

DeVito, a 6' 190 pound pitcher from Lithia, Florida, played college baseball at the University of Georgia his Junior and Senior year prior to graduating in 2024. DeVito finished the 2024 season with a 2.79 ERA through eleven games and only allowed three earned runs on seven hits over the season, recording six strikeouts.

"Zach is a top college back end of the bullpen type arm that has been as high as 95 mph with the fastball and has a plus breaker to go along with it" said Jackalopes manager Frank Gonzales. "We are excited to have Zach Devito join the bullpen for the 2025 season."

The tryout camp, held from February 21st to 23rd in partnership with Magnus Sports Group, BaseballCloud, and Yakkertech, featured over 100 players showcasing their talents through live scrimmages, drills, and evaluations. PBL Managers, General Managers, and professional scouts from all 12 Pioneer League clubs were in attendance to identify the next wave of professional baseball talent.

"Every year, our tryout camps continue to grow, providing an incredible opportunity for players to prove they belong in professional baseball" said Pioneer League Commissioner Henry Hunter. "This draft class is filled with guys who have the potential to excel in the PBL and beyond. We are excited for each and every player to take the next step in his professional career."

The Pioneer League will hold one more open tryout prior to the 2025 season, this time in Scottsdale, Arizona from April 15-17. For more information, please visit https://www.pioneerleague.com/tryouts/2025/index .

