Oakland Signs RHP Alec Rodriguez

February 26, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Oakland Ballers News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Ballers announce the signing of right-handed pitcher Alec Rodriguez to a contract for the 2025 season. He will attend the club's upcoming spring training in May.

Rodriguez was a member of the St. Joseph's University baseball team for five years from 2020-2024. A reliever throughout his career, he made 71 appearances on the mound for the Hawks, with a lifetime 6.57 ERA. He also has a career 11.5 K/9 of with 8 saves.

In two separate summers, Rodriguez pitched for the Trenton Thunder of the MLB Draft League, most recently last summer. He struck out 53 in 46.2 innings with a 7.52 ERA.

Rodriguez is 23 years old from Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

Opening Night 2025 is quickly approaching!

