Yankees Schedule MLB Rehab Assignment for 3B Josh Donaldson in Somerset

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees have announced 3B Josh Donaldson is currently scheduled to begin an MLB rehab assignment with the Double-A Somerset Patriots on Tuesday, April 18. The Patriots take on the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays) at TD Bank Ballpark at 6:35 pm.

Donaldson was acquired by the Yankees with INF Isiah Kiner-Falefa and C Ben Rortvedt from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for C Gary Sánchez and INF Gio Urshela on March 13, 2022.

In his first season with the Yankees in 2022, Donaldson batted .222 (106-for-478) with 59 runs, 28 doubles, 15 home runs and 62 RBI in 132 games. Of his 106 hits, 43 were extra-base hits and seven of his home runs either tied the game or gave the Yankees the lead. In addition, he was one of five players in the Majors to have at least three walk-off hits and one of three players to have at least four walk-off plate appearances last season. One of the walk-off hits was in his Yankees debut on Opening Day on April 8 when he hit an 11th inning RBI single against the Boston Red Sox.

Donaldson won the American League Most Valuable Player Award in 2015 with the Blue Jays. That season, he slashed .297/.371/.568 with 184 hits, 41 doubles, 41 home runs and 123 RBI.

The three-time All-Star (2014-2016) and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner (2015-2016) has hit at least 20 home runs seven times in his career (2013-2017, 2019, 2021) and at least 30 home runs four times (2015-2017, 2019).

Nicknamed "The Bringer of Rain," Donaldson has homered against every Major League team in his career and is one of 13 active players in MLB with 250-or-more homers (266), 700-or-more walks (703) and 700-or-more RBI (790).

He made his MLB debut on April 30, 2010 as a member of the Oakland Athletics (2010-2014) and has also played for Toronto (2015-2018), Cleveland Guardians (2018), Atlanta Braves (2019) and Minnesota (2020-2021) before joining New York in 2022.

During his 13-year MLB career, Donaldson has a .264 average, 800 runs, 1,287 hits, 282 doubles, 267 home runs and 791 RBI in 1,338 games. From 2013-2017, he ranked fifth among Major League leaders (minimum 500 games) in runs scored (491, third in AL) and RBI (491, third in AL), sixth in home runs (164, fifth in AL), seventh in total bases (1,467, fifth in AL) and eighth in walks (410, fifth in AL), while ranking fourth among AL leaders in on-base percentage (.377) and OPS (.901), and eighth in slugging percentage (.524).

Donaldson will become the 20th Yankee to rehab with Somerset since becoming the Double-A affiliate in 2021.

