April 16, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

THREE-IN-A-ROW The Portland Sea Dogs won their third straight game yesterday, 6-1 over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Ceddanne Rafaela put the Sea Dogs on the board in the top of the third inning with an RBI single to score Phillip Sikes and Portland took the early lead, 1-0. The scoring erupted in the top of the fifth inning after back-to-back singles to stationed Nick Yorke and Rafaela on first and second base, respectively then a walk by Niko Kavadas loaded the bases. Yorke came around to score on a wild pitch before a two-run double from Matthew Lugo brought home Rafaela and Kavadas. Lugo would represent the final run scored in the inning after Christian Koss singled to left field and Portland extended their lead, 5-0. In the top of the sixth inning, Edwin Diaz hit a leadoff triple, his first hit of the year. Diaz would come around to score on a single by Elih Marerro, further extending Portland's lead, 6-0. The Fisher Cats scored their first run of the ballgame in the bottom of the same inning courtesy of a solo homer off the bat of Will Roberston, but Portland held the lead, 6-1.

LONGEST WINNING STREAK OF THE YEAR The Sea Dogs have an opportunity today to tie their longest winning streak of the season. Portland started the season with four straight wins, three against Binghamton and one against New Hampshire before suffering their first (and only) loss of the year on Wednesday.

FIRST HITS OF THE YEAR Edwin Diaz and Elih Marrero each recorded their first hits of the season in yesterday's win. Diaz bounced a triple off the left field wall and then scored a run while Marrero ripped an RBI single to right field. Every Sea Dog has recorded a hit this season.

STARTING ROTATION CONTINUES TO SHINE Portland's starting rotation of Shane Drohan, CJ Liu, Wyatt Olds, Sterling Sharp and Brian Van Belle combine for a 4-0 record and 1.59 ERA. Through 39.2 innings, they have only allowed seven earned runs on 26 hits while walking 12 and striking out 38. They are holding opposing hitters to a .194 average.

POWER OUTAGE The Sea Dogs have only hit two home runs through the first eight games of the year and have not hit one at Delta Dental Stadium this week. They have the fewest homers in the Eastern League. Despite the fewest long balls, Portland has the second-best batting average in the league, hitting .238 as a team.

HEADING HOME The Sea Dogs return home to Hadlock Field for a six-game series against the Reading Fightin Phils beginning Tuesday, April 18th at 6pm. It will be the first six-game series in Portland this season.

WHERE DO WE STAND Portland remains in the top spot of the Northeast Division, 2.0 games ahead of the second-place Hartford Yard Goats and Somerset Patriots. New Hampshire is now 3.0 games back from the Sea Dogs while the Binghamton Rumble Ponies are in fourth place and the Reading Fightin Phils are in last place, 6.0 games back from Portland.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY April 16, 2008 - Jay Johnson became the first position player in franchise history to earn a win on the mound. Johnson was forced into action and worked two scoreless innings and delivered the game-winning RBI double in the bottom of the 17th inning.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Wyatt Olds (0-0, 10.80 ERA) makes his second start of the season and series this afternoon at Delta Dental Stadium. He faced the Fisher Cats on Tuesday, he allowed two runs on one hit while walking five and striking out one through 1.2 innings.

