Gipson-Long Pitches Erie Past Altoona for Series Split

April 16, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







Sawyer Gipson-Long struck out nine Curve batters, a career-high at the Double-A level, as the SeaWolves won their second straight over Altoona, 7-3.

Gipson-Long (2-1) was also the first Erie starting pitcher to complete five innings this season. He allowed three hits and one run and did not walk a batter. The lone run came across on Henry Davis' fourth-inning home run. Aaron Shortridge (1-1) took the loss.

Erie got off to a fast start with a pair of runs in the second inning. They came on a two-out, two-run single by Trei Cruz. The SeaWolves plated another in the third on a run-scoring double play ball off the bat of Julio Rodriguez.

After Altoona plated a pair in the sixth off Chance Kirby, the Howlers found insurance in the seventh. Grant Witherspoon blasted an opposite-field, three-run home run off Tahnaj Thomas. It was Witherspoon's first homer with Erie and his first extra-base hit of the season.

Gage Workman had another good day, doubling twice and scoring twice. He had six extra-base hits in the series split.

Bryce Tassin threw the final two innings, keeping Altoona scoreless while working around hits in each frame

Erie hits the road for Richmond to begin a six-game set against the Flying Squirrels. First pitch on Tuesday at The Diamond is 11:05 a.m.

