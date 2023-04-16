Series Finale Spoiled with Shutout of Somerset
April 16, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release
The Somerset Patriots were shut out by the Binghamton Rumble Ponies by a score of 2-0 at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, New York on Sunday afternoon.
The loss ensured a 3-3 series split of Somerset's six-game road trip in Binghamton.
In spite of the loss, the Patriots pitching staff allowed only two runs on three hits, marking Somerset's third straight game having allowed only three hits.
After allowing 23 runs on 26 hits over the first three games of the series, the Patriots ended the series by allowing only three runs on nine hits combined and outscoring the Rumble Ponies 11-3.
RHP Blas Castano (5.0 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 0 BB, 6 K) started for the Patriots in his season debut and did not factor into the game's decision.
C Carlos Narvaez (1-for-3) accounted for one of the Patriots' two hits, extending his hit streak to five consecutive games, tied with Anthony Seigler for the longest on the team this season.
1B Eric Wagaman (1-for-3) singled one pitch after Narvaez in the third inning for the Patriots' second and final hit of the day.
