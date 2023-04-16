Fryman's 2-Run Blast, 2-Hit Shutout Propel Ponies to Series Split with Patriots

April 16, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, NY - Branden Fryman's go-ahead two-run homer in the seventh was the difference, as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (3-6) blanked the Somerset Patriots 2-0 in the series finale at Mirabito Stadium. Five Ponies pitchers combined for a two-hit shutout, as Binghamton split the six-game series with Somerset (5-4).

Fryman delivered the big blast that put Binghamton ahead. In the bottom of the seventh with two outs, Matt O'Neill worked a walk. With O'Neill on first base, Fryman clobbered a two-run home run over the wall in left center field that gave the Rumble Ponies a 2-0 lead. Fryman's second home run in the past two games was all Binghamton needed to pull out the win and split the series.

Mike Vasil made his second start of the series and was dominant, striking out the first five batters of the game and tossing two hitless innings. Kolby Kubichek made his Double-A debut and threw three scoreless frames with two strikeouts. With the bases loaded and one out in the top of the third, Kubichek fanned the next two batters to escape the jam.

Sammy Tavarez pitched a scoreless sixth inning and was relieved by Hunter Parsons. Parsons (1-0) claimed the win with two perfect innings and two strikeouts. Nate Lavender tossed a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts and earned the save, his first at the Double-A level. It was the Ponies' first shutout victory of the 2023 season.

The Rumble Ponies will travel to face the Hartford Yard Goats at Dunkin' Park in a six-game series that begins on Tuesday. First pitch is at 7:10 PM with pregame coverage getting underway at 6:50 PM on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

Postgame Notes:JT Schwartz rocketed another double, his fourth in eight games this season...Binghamton pitchers combined for 13 strikeouts in the two-hit shutout...The Ponies earned their first series-split of the season.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.