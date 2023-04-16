Meregildo Blasts Lift Senators past Richmond

Sunday afternoon at FNB Field was the Omar Meregildo show. He homered twice in the Senators 6-3 win over Richmond. His first home run, a two-run shot, came in the first inning to put the Sens on top 2-0. His second HR came in the seventh and gave the Sens a 6-3 lead. Harrisburg's bullpen was once again lights out, tossing four shutout innings helping to make Alex Troop a winner.

Turning Point

After retiring the first two batters via the strikeout, Kai-Wei Teng hit Frankie Tostado in the foot put a runner at first with two outs in the first inning. Omar Meregildo followed Tostado and hit the first pitch from Teng out of the park to give the Sens a 2-0 lead.

On Capitol Hill

Alex Troop started and tossed five innings to earn the win. He allowed three runs on five hits. Orlando Ribalta allowed two hits in the sixth but did not allow a run. Tim Cate tossed two scoreless frames. Joel Peguero retired all three batters he faced in the ninth inning to earn his second save.

With the Gavel

Meregildo homered twice and drove in three runs. Trey Harris doubled for his lone hit. Justin Connel and Jòse Sánchez both singled in the game. Harrisburg managed just five hits but made them count.

Filibusters

The Senators drew over 21,000 fans on the homestand... The series win was the first at home for the Senators since last June 7 - June 12 when they took five of seven from Bowie... Game Time: 2:19...Attendance: 3,555.

On the Docket

The Senators and Akron RubberDucks play game one of their six-game series at Canal Park in Akron Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Stations 96.5 FM, 95.3 FM, and 1400 AM beginning at 6:20 p.m.

Records:

Harrisburg Senators 5-4

Richmond Flying Squirrels 5-4

