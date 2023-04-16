Richmond Falls to Harrisburg, 6-3, in Series Finale

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels fell, 6-3, to the Harrisburg Senators and dropped the series Sunday afternoon at FNB Field.

The Flying Squirrels (5-4) pitching staff racked up 12 strikeouts but allowed seven walks against the Senators (5-4) in the loss.

The Senators jumped in front, 2-0, in the bottom of the first inning off a two-run homer from Omar Meregildo.

Harrisburg drove to a 5-0 lead with a three-run fourth inning. Reliever Matt Frisbee issued a bases-loaded walk and Jose Sanchez brought home two runs off a single and a Richmond throwing error.

The Flying Squirrels clawed back with three runs in the fifth inning. Riley Mahan blasted a two-run homer to right field against Harrisburg starter Alex Troop (Win, 1-1). Hayden Cantrelle singled and later scored off an RBI single by Simon Whiteman to move the score to 5-3. Whiteman reached base 11 times over the road trip, including five hits and six walks.

Meregildo launched his second home run, a solo shot to left-center, in the seventh inning to move Harrisburg ahead, 6-3.

Joel Peguero (Save, 2) set down the Flying Squirrels on two groundouts and a strikeout to secure the Harrisburg win.

Richmond starter Kai-Wei Teng (Loss, 0-1) finished the day with 3.2 innings of work and allowed three hits, four runs and three walks with seven strikeouts.

The Flying Squirrels return home Tuesday to start a six-game series against the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. Tuesday is Education Day at The Diamond with first pitch scheduled for 11:05 a.m. and gates will open at 10 a.m. Right-handed pitcher Ryan Murphy (1-0, 6.00) will start for Richmond opposed by Erie right-hander Wilmer Flores (0-1, 9.53).

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

