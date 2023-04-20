Yankees OF Harrison Bader Currently Scheduled to Rehab with Double-A Somerset

April 20, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release







Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees are currently scheduling to have OF Harrison Bader commence an MLB rehab assignment with the Double-A Somerset Patriots on Friday, April 21. Bader was placed on the injured list on March 27 with a left oblique strain.

Bader made his organizational debut for New York as a member of the Patriots in September of 2022. While with Somerset during the final week of the regular season, Bader played six games and slashed .286/.395/.524 with a home run, his first as a member of the Yankees organization. He also had four runs, four RBI and a stolen base.

After a slow finish to the regular season in New York, Bader became a 2022 playoff hero. In nine postseason games, he batted .333/.429/.833 (10-for-30) with eight runs, five home runs, six RBI and four walks. With his five home runs during the playoffs, he became just the fifth Yankee in franchise history to hit at least five homers in a single postseason, joining Giancarlo Stanton (6 HR in 2020), Alex Rodriguez (6 HR in 2009), Bernie Williams (6 HR in 1996) and Reggie Jackson (5 HR in 1977).

The Yankees acquired Bader in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals for LHP Jordan Montgomery on August 2, 2022. Prior to the trade, Bader slashed .256/.303/.673 with 35 runs, 63 hits, five home runs and 21 RBI in 72 games for the Cardinals. At the time of trade to the Yankees, Bader was on the injured list with right foot plantar fasciitis.

Bader was drafted out of the University of Florida by the Cardinals in the third round of the 2015 MLB draft. He made his MLB debut on July 25, 2017 against the Colorado Rockies, where he went 1-for-4 in the game with a double for his first "Big League" hit.

In 2021, the Bronxville, New York native set career-highs with a .267 average, 16 home runs and 50 RBI. Bader has an MLB career .245 average with 229 runs scored, 386 hits, 75 doubles, 11 triples, 52 home runs and 177 RBI in 537 games played with the Cardinals (2017-2022) and the Yankees (2022-present). The 2021 Gold Glove winner has appeared at all three outfield positions in his career, posting a .988 fielding percentage (1,154 TC, 14 E) with 26 assists.

Bader becomes the second MLB rehab assignment in Somerset this season, joining 3B Josh Donaldson (April 18). He will be the 21st Yankees player to rehab with the Patriots since becoming an affiliate in 2021.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.