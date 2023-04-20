Ponies Blanked by Yard Goats to Snap Winning Streak

April 20, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (5-7) fell to the Hartford Yard Goats 1-0 on Thursday night at Dunkin' Park, snapping their three-game winning streak. Hunter Goodman hit a solo homer to lead off the bottom of the fourth to account for the game's lone run.

In the ninth, Brandon McIlwain reached on an infield single to leadoff the frame, putting the tying run on base. Two batters later, Mateo Gil hit a fly ball that was caught at the warning track in right. Nick Kuzia then retired Brandon Fryman on a ground ball to short to end the game for his second save of the season.

Three Hartford (6-6) pitchers combined for a three-hit shutout. Mitch Kilkenny (2-0) picked up the win with three perfect innings in relief.

Binghamton starter Dom Hamel (0-2) took the loss despite allowing only one run on three hits over four innings. Sammy Tavarez pitched three scoreless frames in relief and Hunter Parsons pitched a perfect eighth.

The Ponies best opportunity to score came in the first as Wyatt Young and Matt Rudick both walked against Hartford starter Mike Ruff to start the game. They had runners on the corners with one out later in the frame, but Ruff struck out the next two batters to end the half-inning.

The Rumble Ponies will continue the series in Hartford against the Yard Goats on Friday night. First pitch is at 7:10 PM with pregame coverage getting underway at 6:55 PM on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

Postgame Notes: JT Schwartz doubled in the third to extend his hitting streak to four games...Over his last three appearances, Parsons has pitched five scoreless and hitless innings of relief.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.