Nineteen Strikeout Performance Spoiled in Extra Innings Loss

April 20, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots' Will Warren in action

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots' Will Warren in action(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the New Hampshire Fisher Cats by a score of 3-2 in 10 innings at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, New Jersey on Thursday night.

The loss marked Somerset's sixth game of the season decided by one run, out of 12.

The Patriots have lost each of their last four games decided by one run (4/12, 4/13, 4/19, 4/20).

The Patriots' pitching staff struck out a season-high 19 batters in the game, including 17 through nine innings.

The 19 strikeouts were one shy of a Double-A franchise record 20, which the Patriots also set against the Fisher Cats on August 25, 2020.

RHP Will Warren (3.1 IP, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 H, 1 BB, 8 K) started for the Patriots and matched his season-high of eight strikeouts in his shortest appearance of the season.

Warren began the game by striking out eight of the first 10 batters he faced, including five in-a-row from the second into the third inning.

LHP Lisandro Santos (3.2 IP, 0 R, 2 H, BB, 6 K) relieved Warren and pitched the bulk of the game, striking out a season-high six in the longest relief outing of any Patriot this season.

RHP Indigo Diaz (2.0 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 0 BB, 3 K) kept the game tied 2-2 with a scoreless eighth and ninth frame for Somerset.

RF Everson Pereira (1-for-4, 2 RBI, 2B, BB, K) gave the Patriots their only lead of the game with a third inning, two-run double. New Hampshire tied the game in the next half-inning on a two-run single by Sebastian Espino.

