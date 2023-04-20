Portland Pitching Overpowers Reading in 5-2 Defeat

(Portland, ME) - Shane Drohan's six one-run innings for Portland led the Sea Dogs to a 5-2 win over the Reading Fightin Phils on Thursday afternoon.

Reading would strike first in the top of the second inning. McCarthy Tatum reached on a single and two batters later Cam Cannon was the beneficiary of a Portland error. Max McDowell then lined a single down the left field line to score Tatum and put Reading up 1-0. It was the first run all season that Drohan had given up.

The Sea Dogs wasted no time to respond. In the bottom of the inning, Niko Kavadas started off with a double, then after a couple of outs Corey Rosier stayed red hot with a single back up the middle to score Kavadas and even the game up at one. Portland tacked a second run in the bottom of the third inning to jump ahead 2-1. Phillip Sikes doubled to lead off the inning then came around to score on a wild pitch from Reading Starter Tyler Phillips. After a close call at the plate, Phillips was ejected by home plate umpire Jesse Bush. Phillips was relieved by Reading's Cristian Hernandez.

Hernandez would allow a run in the bottom of the fourth inning when Alex Binelas hammered a breaking pitch well over the Hadlock Field right field fence. Binelas' first home run of the season increased Portland's lead to 3-1. Hernandez would throw two innings, allowing two hits, an earned one and recording three strikeouts. Phillips, who was earlier ejected, pitched 2.2 innings, gave up three hits, two earned runs, one walk and striking out four Sea Dogs' hitters.

Andrew Schultz would follow with 2.1 excellent innings out of the bullpen for the R-Phils. Schultz allowed no runs, two hits and picked up three strikeouts.

Reading would threaten in the top of the eighth inning as Carlos De La Cruz doubled down the left field line. Tatum followed that with a single to score De La Cruz and cut the Portland lead to 3-2. But, Tatum was stranded on base when a ground ball to short ended the inning. But, the Sea Dogs put the contest away for good when a double in the bottom of the eighth inning scored a couple runs to make it 5-2 Sea Dogs.

Drohan was excellent for Portland once again. He went six-strong frames, allowing five hits and one earned run, while walking two and sending eight Fightin Phils down on strikes. The win makes Drohan 3-0, while Phillips suffered the loss for Reading to drop to 0-2. The save went to Luis Guerrero, his fourth.

With the loss, Reading drops to 3-9 on the season, losing its second in a row. Portland improves to 9-3 as the Sea Dogs win their second-straight game over the R-Phils. The two teams are back in action tomorrow night at 6 p.m. You can watch the action on MiLB TV.

