Portland Defeats Reading 5-2 in Midday Matchup

Portland, Maine - Shane Drohan improved to 3-0 on the season and Alex Binelas blasted his first home run of the season as the Portland Sea Dogs (9-3) defeated the Reading Fightin Phils (3-9) 5-2 on Thursday afternoon at Hadlock Field.

The scoring began in the top of the second when Max McDowell singled on a line drive to center field that brought McCarthy Tatum around to score. Reading was on the board first, 1-0.

It wouldn't take long for Portland to plate one as Corey Rosier singled on a ground ball to center field, allowing Niko Kavadas to score. Portland tied it up, 1-1.

In the bottom of the third, Phillip Sikes doubled to lead off the inning. Tyler McDonough grounded out to first which allowed Sikes to advance on the play. A wild pitch by Tyler Phillips would allow Sikes to score and put Portland on top, 2-1.

A thundering solo home run hit by Alex Binelas in the bottom of the fourth inning would extend the Portland lead, 3-1. The solo home run by Binelas was his first of the season and the fifth for Portland collectively.

The Fightins brought the game within one after a single off the bat of Tatum allowed Carlos De La Cruz to score in the top of the eighth, cutting the Portland lead to 3-2.

Portland added insurance in the bottom of the eighth inning after a wild pitch and a pair of walks would load the bases. A two-run double off the bat of Edwin Diaz would allow Ceddanne Rafaela and Binelas to score extending the Portland lead to 5-2.

The reigning Eastern League Pitcher of the Week, LHP Shane Drohan (3-0, 0.53 ERA), earned the win in his third start of the season after pitching 6.0 innings. Drohan allowed one run on five hits while walking two and striking out eight. RHP Luis Guerrero earned his fourth save of the year after tossing 1.0 inning with two walks and one strikeout. Reading starter RHP Tyler Phillips (0-2, 4.76 ERA) took the loss after pitching 2.2 innings allowing two runs on three hits while walking one and striking out four.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field for game four of a six-game series against the Reading Fightin Phils. First pitch is slated for 6:00pm. RHP CJ Liu (1-0, 3.00 ERA) will have the ball for Portland while Reading will start RHP Mick Abel (0-1, 5.79 ERA).

