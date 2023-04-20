April 20, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

April 20, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







FIRST EXTRA INNINGS WIN OF THE YEAR The Portland Sea Dogs won in walk off fashion for the first time this season, 4-3 in the tenth inning over the Reading Fightin Phils. Four singles in the bottom of the third would lay the groundwork for the Sea Dogs to strike first. Portland's scoring would start in the third inning after Tyler McDonough singled on a line drive to center field but was tagged out on the throw when attempting to go for extra bases however, the line drive would be enough to allow Corey Rosier to score and put Portland on the board, 1-0. A single from Ceddanne Rafaela would score Nick Yorke to record the second run of the inning and Portland extended the lead, 2-0. In the bottom of the fourth, Matthew Lugo doubled to lead off the inning putting Portland in scoring position. Lugo would come around to score when Rosier grounded into a force out that would knab Dearden at second. Portland extended the lead, 3-0. The Fightins fought back in the top of the fifth inning when Oliver Dunn hit an RBI double to score Pedro Martinez and Johan Rojas. Reading was on the board but Portland led, 3-2. Reading introduced a whole new ballgame in the top of the ninth when an RBI single off the bat of Wendell Rijo scored Matthew Kroon. Reading tied it up, 3-3. Corey Rosier represented the zombie runner for the Sea Dogs in the bottom of the tenth. A ground-out hit by Yorke would allow Rosier to advance on the play and put the winning run ninety feet away. An RBI fielder's choice hit by Tyler McDonough would be enough to allow Rosier to score and Portland walked it off, 4-3.

CLOSE GAMES GALORE The Sea Dogs and Fightin Phils have battled in two close games so far this season. Portland fell by two runs on Tuesday and then won by one last night in ten innings. The majority of the games last week in New Hampshire were also one or two-run games. Two games were decided by two runs while three of the six games against the Fisher Cats were one-run affairs.

STILL LEADING THE WAY Portland's pitching staff has been tremendous through the first 11 games of the season. They have the lowest ERA in the Eastern League, with a 2.48 ERA through 98.0 innings. The Sea Dogs five starters combine for a 4-1 record and 1.72 ERA. The bullpen is 4-2 with a 3.35 ERA and five saves.

SHANE DROHAN NAMED EASTERN LEAGUE PITCHER OF THE WEEK LHP Shane Drohan has been named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the week of April 10-16th. Drohan fired six scoreless innings on Friday, April 14th holding the New Hampshire Fishers to three hits while striking out six and he did not walk a batter as the Sea Dogs defeated the Fisher Cats 3 to 1. With the win, Drohan improved to 2-0 on the season with a 0.00 ERA. In two starts this season, Drohan has tossed 11.0 scoreless innings allowing six hits, one walk, and has recorded 11 strikeouts. Opponents are hitting 1.58 against him. Drohan is tied for the Eastern League lead in wins (2), ERA (0.00), and innings pitched (11.0). His 0.64 WHIP is third best in the league and his .158 average against ranks seventh.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Portland Sea Dogs remain in first place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. The Somerset Patriots and New Hampshire Fisher Cats are tied for second place, 2.0 games behind Portland. Binghamton and Hartford are both 3.0 games behind the Sea Dogs. The Reading Fightin Phils are in last place in the division, 5.0 games behind Portland.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY April 20, 2008The Sea Dogs fell one-hit shy of a franchise record, blasting out 21 hits to beat the B-Mets, 13-2 on Sunday at NYSEG Stadium. The entire Portland lineup had at least one hit with 8 of 9 starters picking up multi-hit games.

PITCHING PREVIEW LHP Shane Drohan is set to make his third start of the season this afternoon. His last outing was April 14th in New Hampshire. Drohan fired 6.0 shutout innings and allowed three hits while striking out six. He did not issue a walk.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.