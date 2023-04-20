Hunter Goodman's Solo Home Run Deciding Factor in Yard Goats' 1-0 Win

Hartford, CT- Yard Goats' first baseman Hunter Goodman's solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning proved to be all that Hartford would need in the ballgame, as the Yard Goats' won by a final score of 1-0 on Thursday night at Dunkin' Park in Hartford. After getting a no-decision in his first start of the season, Hartford starter Mike Ruff looked to pick up his first win of the season against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Although he ultimately received a no-decision again tonight, Ruff impressed throughout his outing. He would end up going four innings, striking out four batters and walking another four while allowing just two hits and no runs to score.

The Yard Goats found themselves in a pitcher's duel during the early parts of the ballgame, as neither starting pitcher would surrender a run for the first three innings. Ruff showcased his best Houdini act in the first inning after walking the first two batters of the ballgame. With a man on first and second and nobody out in the top of the first inning, Binghamton first baseman JT Schwartz sizzled a hard line drive destined for right field. Hartford second baseman Eddy Diaz leaped for Schwartz's line drive, getting some leather on the ball and slowing it down as it trickled into the outfield. With the runners freezing on the line drive, Hartford right fielder Niko Decolati scooped up the ball and fired it into second base, getting the force out and turning Schwartz's base hit into a fielder's choice. Ruff, now dealing with runners on the corner and only one out in the inning, would strike out the next two batters he faced to end Binghamton's early threat and keep the game scoreless.

However, Binghamton starting pitcher Dominic Hamel was also displaying his dominance on the mound, stifling Hartford's offense and allowing just one hit in the first three frames. That would all change in the bottom of the fourth inning. Yard Goats' first baseman Hunter Goodman turned on a 3-1 fastball at the top of the zone, crushing it to deep left field to put Hartford on the board and give them a 1-0 lead. The Yard Goats' would continue to attack in the fourth, as third baseman Bret Boswell worked a walk and the next batter, catcher Ronaiker Palma, softly hit an infield single to third base to put two men on with only one out for Hartford. Hamel would settle down, however, retiring the next two Yard Goats batters to end the inning and keep Hartford's lead to just one run.

In the top of the fifth inning, Hartford right-hander Mitch Kilkenny relieved Ruff despite his strong performance. After four innings, Ruff was already at 87 pitches, and even though his curveball was buckling and his fastball was sitting in the low 90s all night long, the Rumble Ponies' offense was able to string together some good at bats, work the count deep, and make Ruff continuously work hard for his outs. With a new man commanding the bump for Hartford, Binghamton looked to finally get on the scoreboard. Despite the Rumble Ponies' best effort, Kilkenny continued what Ruff started, as Binghamton was unable to get a single batter to reach base in Kilkenny's three innings of work. The right hander faced nine batters and did not allow a walk or hit while striking out one.

The low scoring affair would stay consistent in the later innings. In the bottom of the seventh inning, Diaz was able to get all the way to third base for the Yard Goats after working a one-out walk. He would then advance to second on a wild pitch before running to third base on a ground out by Hartford center fielder Bladimir Restituyo. With two outs in the inning and Diaz looming on third base, Hartford left fielder Colin Simpson stroked a ball on a line right to Binghamton third baseman Mateo Gil, who barely had to move to secure the catch and end Hartford's threat.

After Kilkenny came Yard Goats right hander Dugan Darnell in the eighth inning, who had a stress-free 1-2-3 inning despite facing the top of Binghamton's order. Coming in for the save in the top of the ninth inning was Hartford reliever Nick Kuzia. Kuzia faced trouble early after allowing an infield single to Binghamton left fielder Brandon McIlwain, but he would demonstrate his composure on the mound by striking out Binghamton right fielder Tanner Murphy, getting Gil to fly out to deep right center field, and then retiring Binghamton second baseman Brenden Fryman on a ground out to shortstop to end the game.

