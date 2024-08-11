Y'alls Sneak Slow But Sudden Death Win

August 11, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (37-39), presented by Towne Properties, hang on for the sudden death 11th inning win 7-6 over the Joliet Slammers (32-45) on Sunday evening.

Florence can thank Florence-native Sudden Death hitter A for the win. The hometown hero, born at 7:56 p.m. on August 11, 2024, smashed a fiery walkoff home run within his first minute of life. Promptly, Sudden Death Player A, known as Suds by his teammates departed from the team (however he will most likely return the next time the Y'alls win a sudden death game as the defensive squad).

Starter Reed Smith shoved through seven innings to tie the season-high for innings dealt by a Y'alls pitcher. That ties one of his own starts and two Jonaiker Villalobos performances. Smith surrendered three home runs amounting to four total runs on six hits with one strikeout. Right-hander Alex Wagner retired the eighth inning on nine pitches, striking out two in a no-hit performance. Reliever Darrien Williams continued his streak of innings without an earned run to seven, however an error led to the tying run scoring in the ninth. Ben Terwilliger anchored the extra frames tossing just 15 total pitches, allowing one unearned run, and recording two no-hit innings, earning the sudden death win.

For the third game in a row, it was a home run barrage for Florence. Despite Suds' magical homer, the official line only lists two Y'alls dingers. Center fielder Blaze O'Saben kicked off the offensive half of the game with a solo shot, leading to his 2-for-5 line with 2 RBI. Second baseman Dalton Davis timed his two-run homer for the sixth inning, taking the lead and capping his hits total at three with a single, double, and that home run. Davis finished 3-for-5 with 3 RBIs.

Next, the Y'alls stick around for their last series against the Thunderbolts. First pitch between Florence and Windy City on $2 Tuesday is set for 6:42 p.m.

