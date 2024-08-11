Boomers Swept at Lake Erie

August 11, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







AVON, Ohio - The Schaumburg Boomers led for the first time on the weekend, but the Lake Erie Crushers plated three unanswered runs to notch a 4-3 victory and sweep the weekend series in Ohio.

John Tucillo homered for Lake Erie to open the scoring in the bottom of the third. Schaumburg answered instantly, scoring three runs in the fourth to lead for the first time on the weekend. Chase Dawson led off with a double and scored on an RBI single from Christian Fedko. Anthony Calarco smacked a two-run double to give the Boomers the lead but was stranded at second. Lake Erie tied the game in the fifth with a pair of runs and scored the winning run in the seventh on a two-out RBI double by Walner Espinal, who knocked home two in his lone appearance of the series. Schaumburg put two on base in the ninth with two outs but came up empty against Lake Erie closer Trevor Kuncl, who nailed down his 18th save.

Jacob Smith made the start and allowed three runs in five innings, striking out seven. Matt Helwig was hit with the loss. Dallas Woolfolk and Dylan Stutsman posted scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Calarco, Jake Meyer and Dawson all posted two hits. Calarco has reached in 13 straight. Alec Craig reached three times with a single and two walks. Craig drew six walks in the series. Brett Milazzo singled in the ninth to push his on-base streak to 15.

With the loss, the Boomers (38-38) are now 5.5 games out of the playoff race in the West Division. The team returns home for a doubleheader against the Evansville Otters on Monday night beginning at 5:30pm to kick off the final long homestand of the year with the first of eight games over seven days, continuing a stretch of 14 games in 13 days. There are just 10 dates left at Wintrust Field on the 2024 schedule and tickets for all remaining contests this season are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer before it's too late! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.