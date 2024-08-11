New England Drops Barn-Burner Game Three; Both Total 35 Combined Hits

BROCKTON, MA. - A five-run Quebec sixth inning led them to a 15-9 victory and a three-game sweep over New England on Sunday afternoon at Campanelli Stadium. Les Capitales boosted their record to 53-25, while the Knockouts sank to 27-49.

Prior to the game, Jerod Edmondson spoke about Kyle Petri on the 60-day IL and Keagan Calero on the 7-day IL. " We just got to wait and see. There are some roster restrictions after Monday at midnight. As far as what we can do for transactions and stuff, I mean Keagan is hurt there is nothing that we can do, timing sucks, but hopefully he will be back. He has been a pretty big part of what we've been doing for the month. It's tough because he is a young guy and you hate to see him hurt but I think he is going to be okay. He is going to go to see the doctors and we will go from there."

Austin White also added about his 41 stolen bases this season, which is tied for the Frontier League lead entering Sunday's game. "It's pretty cool. I just got to make sure I don't force myself to steal and just keep playing my games. The [stolen] bags will come. I get on base when I need to get on base. I can't force play, and if I keep playing my game, I will be fine."

Quebec's starting pitcher, Harley Gollert, had a performance that resulted in a no-decision. Gollert pitched for four innings, allowing nine hits and five runs, with five earned runs. He also walked one and struck out two. Yusniel Padron secured his fourth win of the season, improving to 4-1. Padron allowed only one hit in one inning of pitching. For New England, Matt Cronin took the loss, bringing his season record to 3-7. Cronin pitched for 5.1 innings, allowing an unfortunate thirteen hits and eleven runs. He also walked three and struck out three.

For the third consecutive game in the first inning, Quebec scored a run. Marc-Antoine Lebreux and Kyle Crowl each hit a single with one out. Then Tommy Seidl flew out to White in center field, and Lebreux advanced to third as Les Capitales had runners on the corners. David Glaude followed with a two-run double to right field, giving the Capitales a 2-0 lead. The inning came to a close when Anthony Quirion struck out looking.

Jesmuel Valentin hit a 406-foot home run, sending the ball soaring towards right field in the second inning to further extend their lead to 4-0. This home run marked Valentin's eighth home run of the season.

In the bottom of the second inning, Victor Castillo and Jake Boone both delivered solid base hits, putting New England in a strong position with two runners on base. Tommy Kretzler reached base on a fielder's choice, keeping the momentum alive for the Knockouts. Nick Hassan and J.R. DiSarcina stepped up with RBI singles, narrowing the lead and making the score 4-2. White then grounded out to first baseman Chris Colabello, bringing home the third run for the Knockouts. Luis Atiles tied the game with an RBI base hit, and Jack-Thomas Wold was hit by a pitch, loading the bases for the Knockouts. With two runners in scoring position and two outs unfortunately, John Cristino struck out swinging, ending the inning.

Quebec got off to a strong start in the top of the fourth inning, with three consecutive base hits, loading the bases for Jake MacKenzie. Although MacKenzie grounded out into a fielder's choice, Quebec managed to retake the lead with a score of 5-4. Jesmuel Valentin then grounded out, resulting in an inning-ending double play.

In the bottom half of the inning, Atiles drew a walk, extending his streak of reaching base to 22 consecutive games, while White stole second base, marking his 42nd stolen base of the season, which led the Frontier League. Following this, Atiles hit a single to left field, advancing New England runners to first and third base. The Knockouts executed a successful double steal, resulting in the game being tied at five.

Lebreux kicked off the action with a solid double to right field in the fifth. Later in the inning, with two outs, Glaude and Quirion came through with clutch singles to center field, allowing Les Capitales to reclaim the lead at 6-5. Unfortunately for Quebec, Colabello then popped out to Wold at first base to end the inning.

Lacroix hit a single to right field and MacKenzie followed with a double down the left field line, putting two Capitales runners on base with one out. Lebreux then drove in two runs with a hard line drive that should have been caught by the shortstop DiSarcina, but it ended up as a base hit, bringing the score to 8-5. Following a walk by Crowl, Seidl hit a three-run home run, increasing Les Capitales' lead to 11-5. This was Seidl's sixth home run of the season, and it traveled an impressive 443 feet to center field to cap off a five run sixth inning.

In the sixth inning, the Knockouts found themselves in a promising position with the bases loaded and no outs. Atiles was able to ground out into a double play, which allowed another Knockout run to come home. Then, Jack-Thomas Wold hit his eleventh double of the season to left center field. Cristino walked, putting two runners on base, and both runners advanced on a passed ball. Victor Castillo then delivered a two-run single, making it an exciting moment as New England found themselves down by only two runs. However, the inning ended when Boone popped out to Colabello, who made a basket catch in foul territory for the final out.

After MacKenzie hit a single to left field, he stole second base for his 39th stolen base of the year. Valentin followed with a double to left field, marking his 13th double of the season and increasing Les Capitales' lead to 12-9. Quebec then had back-to-back walks to load the bases for Seidl. Quebec scored another run on a wild pitch, making it 13-9. Both runners advanced to second and third when Seidl brought home another run with a sacrifice fly, and Glaude singled up the middle to bring home another Capitales run.

In the eighth with a runner on base and only one out, Valentin smashed a double towards the right side, marking his second double of the game and his fourteenth of the season. This hit put Les Capitales in a promising position with two runners in scoring position and one out. However, the momentum was halted when Lebreux grounded out to pitcher Rob Carillo for the second out, followed by Crowl striking out looking to end the top of the inning.

For Quebec, the trio of Valentin, Lebreux, and Glaude had a three-hit performance. Additionally, four different players from Les Capitales managed to record two hits each, and the duo of Crowl and Seidl contributed a hit each to the team's performance. For New England, the trio of Boone, Wold, and Castillo also had noteworthy three-hit games. The duo of Boone and DiSarcina secured two hits, while the trio of Cristino, Kretzler, and Nick Hassan each recorded a hit.

New Engla nd has a day off tomorrow, and they return to Campanelli Stadium Tuesday night, hosting the Tri-City ValleyCats in game one of their season-series finale. Tickets for the remainder of the season can be found at https://tickets.knockoutsbaseball.com/.

