ValleyCats Split Twinbill with Boulders

August 11, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (42-34) split a doubleheader with the New York Boulders (42-34) on Sunday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. The 'Cats dropped game one, 2-1, but won 7-1 in the nightcap.

Tri-City and New York traded zeroes until the fourth. Mitchell Senger walked Oscar Campos and Ian Walters. Ryan Cash then singled to place a runner at every square base. Chris Burgess reached on an RBI fielder's choice to give the ValleyCats a 1-0 lead.

The Boulders retaliated in the fifth. Austin Dennis doubled off Connor Wilford. David Vinsky knocked in Dennis with a single. Afterward, Jake Reinisch singled against Nathan Medrano, and Vinsky advanced to second. Garrett Frechette brought in a run with a single to pull New York ahead, 2-1.

Peter Allegro collected his first save, tossing a perfect seventh, and striking out one.

Senger (7-4) earned the win. He hurled six innings, allowing one run on two hits, walking four, and striking out five.

Wilford (0-1) received the loss. He worked four frames, yielding two runs on five hits, walking four, and striking out one.

GAME 1 FINAL (7) | NEW YORK 2 | TRI-CITY 1

W: Mitchell Senger (7-4)

L: Connor Wilford (0-1)

S: Peter Allegro (1)

Time of Game: 2:03

Tri-City struck first in game two. Walters and Kyle Novak singled off Garrett Cooper in the second. Cash laid down a sac bunt, and both runners advanced 90 feet. Tyson Gingerich reached on an RBI fielder's choice to put the ValleyCats on top, 1-0.

New York responded in the third. Nick Gotta singled against Alfredo Ruiz. Dennis grounded out, and Gotta went to second. Gotta stole third, and came around on a sac fly from Reinisch to make it a 1-1 affair.

Tri-City countered in the bottom of the third. The 'Cats drove in four runs on six consecutive two-out hits, highlighted by a two-run single from Novak, as well as RBI singles from Cash and Brett Rodriguez to take a 5-1 lead.

Tri-City added in the sixth. Ryan Delorbe walked Jaxon Hallmark, and plunked Dylan Broderick and Campos to load the bases. Walters lifted a sac fly, and Broderick advanced to third. Novak doubled in a run to provide the ValleyCats with a 7-1 advantage.

Ruiz (4-3) earned the win. He turned in six innings of one-run ball, giving up four hits, walking two, and striking out a season-high eight batters on 112 pitches. Austin Dill tossed a shutout seventh inning to split the doubleheader.

Cooper (7-5) was handed the loss. He pitched four frames, surrendering five runs on nine hits, walking one, and striking out one.

Tri-City starts a three-game road trip against the New England Knockouts on Tuesday, August 13 th. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

GAME 2 FINAL (7) | TRI-CITY 7 | NEW YORK 1

W: Alfredo Ruiz (4-3)

L: Garrett Cooper (7-5)

Time of Game: 2:12

Total Doubleheader Attendance: 5,010

