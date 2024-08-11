ThunderBolts Fall in Extra Innings

CRESTWOOD, IL - The Washington Wild Things scored three times in the top of the tenth inning to complete a sweep of the ThunderBolts in a 5-2 final at Ozinga Field Sunday afternoon.

Early in the game, the Wild Things (53-34) angled to make it a runaway as they plated a runner in both of the first two innings. Caleb McNeely opened the contest with a triple and he scored on a Tommy Caufield sacrifice fly. They doubled the lead the next inning when Andrew Czech singled and eventually came home on a passed ball.

The ThunderBolts (33-46) had little success early in the game against Washington starter Zach Kirby. They managed only two hits through the first four innings, but after Christian Kuzemka was hit by a pitch in the sixth, Reed Chumley tied the score with a two-run homer.

That was the end of scoring during regulation. The Wild Things had at least one base runner in every inning but didn't score. The ThunderBolts put a man at second in both the eighth and ninth but weren't able to find the clutch hit.

In the top of the tenth, Washington broke the tie as Wagner Lagrange singled home the automatic runner. With two outs, they distanced themselves further with a Jalen Miller RBI double.

In the bottom of the frame, the ThunderBolts loaded the bases with a walk and a fielder's choice, bringing the winning run to the plate, but Gyeongju Kim struck out Thomas Rodriguez to end the game and complete his 19th save.

Alex Carrillo (2-1) was the winning pitcher and Tyler LaPorte (3-1) took the loss. Will Armbruester allowed only one earned run in five innings and did not factor in the decision.

The ThunderBolts begin a three-game road trip on Tuesday evening in Florence. Buddie Pindel (7-5, 1.76) will be on the hill for the Bolts with first pitch from Thomas More Stadium scheduled for 5:42 CDT. The broadcast can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.

