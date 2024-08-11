Wild Things Take Finale, Sweep Bolts in Extras

August 11, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

CRESTWOOD, Il. - The Wild Things scored three times in the 10th inning to earn a weekend sweep of Windy City at Ozinga Field, using a run-scoring single from Wagner Lagrange and a two-run double by Jalen Miller to pull ahead for good late.

Washington scored the first two runs in the first two innings of the series finale Sunday, scoring two batters in after a Caleb McNeely leadoff triple and a sacrifice fly by Tommy Caufield. In the second, Andrew Czech singled to the right-field corner and went to second on a slip by the right fielder. Czech later went to third and then scored on a passed ball, making it 2-0.

Zach Kirby surrendered a two-run homer to Windy City's Reed Chumley in the bottom of the fifth, the only blemish in his six innings of work. He got a no decision after throwing six innings of three-hit, two-run ball. Kirby fanned four in the quality start.

Christian James worked scoreless frames in the seventh and eighth innings with three strikeouts before giving way to Alex Carrillo, who struck out two in the ninth, a scoreless frame to send the game to the 10th.

With McNeely the tiebreaker runner in the top half, the Wild Things took advantage of a lapse by Windy City as Tommy Caufield showed bunt and pulled back. With third base abandoned, McNeely stole it. He'd later score on an RBI single by Wagner Lagrange through the right side. Miller then doubled home a pair.

Gyeongju Kim earned his league-leading 19th save of the season in the bottom half, stranding the bases full after a walk and a fielder's choice.

The Washington playoff magic number has come down to five after a loss by Schaumburg and Washington's win. The division magic number is now 12 and could come down later with a Gateway loss to Evansville.

Washington's next outing is Tuesday against Joliet at Slammers Stadium. First pitch is slated for 7:35/6:35 p.m. CT.

