Titans Storm Back Late, Shock Miners with Walk-Off Win

August 11, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans utility player Michael Fuhrman

Ottawa, ON - Down late, the Ottawa Titans (43-34) finished their homestand with a come-from-behind 4-3 walk-off victory over the Sussex County Miners (27-50) on Sunday, taking the rubber game of the series.

Backed by the tenth-quality start of the year by Tyler Jandron (ND, 7-5) - the lefty pitched in and out of trouble during his third outing of the past week. The seasoned lefty surrendered a two-run double in the third off the bat of Hunter D'Amato before Alec Sayre made it a 3-0 game with an RBI bloop single to left in the fifth.

Jandron gave the Titans seven innings, allowing just three runs on nine hits, walking one, and striking out six in what became a no-decision.

In tough against right-hander Charlie Neuweiler (ND, 2-3) - the offence had just three base runners over the first five innings of play - as a pair of walks and a Jamey Smart single managed to reach.

With a pair of free passes on the corners with two outs in the sixth, Jamey Smart broke the goose egg with a two-run double to the right-field corner, as Michael Fuhrman and Jackie Urbaez came across to score. With knocks in 18 of his last 19, Smart shifted momentum back in favour of the Titans with a multi-RBI performance.

After knocking Neuweiler out of the game after six, the bats got to Billy Parsons in the eighth - as a leadoff double from Michael Fuhrman trotted home to tie the game on a sac fly from AJ Wright.

Erasmo Piñales (win, 2-2) hurled two scoreless innings out of the bullpen - tossing multiple frames for the second time in the span of a week to keep the game level.

In the ninth, right-hander Matt Stil (loss, 1-3) plunked Jake Hjelle to put the winning run on. After a sac bunt from Taylor Wright, newcomer Peyton Isaacson ripped a single to right to score the winning run. The all-star picked up his first hit in his new threads to secure the series win.

Michael Fuhrman went 1-for-2 with a double and a walk, while Jamey Smart posted a 2-for-4 afternoon with a double and a pair driven in. Jackie Urbaez also reached base three times - after being hit by a pitch and drawing two walks.

After an off day on Monday, the Ottawa Titans hit the road for a six-game road trip with the first of three against the New York Boulders on Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m. from Clover Stadium in Pomona, New York. After three with the Boulders, the Titans head back to Québec for a weekend series at Stade Canac with the Capitales. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball.

