Wild Things Sign Ex-PHI Farmhand Baron Radcliff, Trade OF Chayka

August 11, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have signed ex-Philadelphia farmhand Baron Radcliff to the roster. To make room, outfielder Robert Chayka was traded to the Windy City ThunderBolts for right-handed pitcher Hunter Dupuy, who was on Windy City's injured list and placed him on the 60-Day Injured List after signing him.

Radcliff, a 40th round pick out of Norcross High School (GA) in 2017 by the Braves, played his collegiate career at Georgia Tech from 2018-20 before being drafted in the 5th round of the shortened 2020 draft by the Phillies. He was most recently with Reading (Double-A) in the Phillies' farm system. He was released July 14, 2024, after appearing in 45 games for Reading this season. He hit five homers and drove in eight with 14 runs scored this season.

Radcliff started in 2021 in the system and split time between the FCL Phillies (Rk) and Clearwater (A-Ball). That season, he clubbed 13 home runs, scored 52 runs and drove in 42 with 71 walks drawn to the tune of a .371 OBP. He spent all of 2022 with Jersey Shore (A+) and hit .237/.351/.439 there with 15 doubles, two triples and 17 homers to go along with 49 RBI. In 2023, he played five games in rookie ball and 65 with Double-A Reading, slashing .214/.315/.403 with 12 homers, nine doubles and 24 RBI in 70 games.

Radcliff is with the club in Crestwood and could make his debut in the finale against the ThunderBolts today.

Chayka was in his second season in Washington and was hitting .230 in 61 games with two home runs and 26 RBI. In 81 games in 2023, Chayka slashed .293/.395/.441 with six home runs, 17 doubles, two triples and 43 RBI. He stole 23 bases in his first pro season last year and was close to winning Rookie of the Year in the league.

Dupuy finished his collegiate career at Faulkner this season and had appeared in four games for Windy City to start his pro career in 2024. He was 13-2 in college with a 4.28 ERA in 67 games at Faulkner. He struck out 131 in 107.1 innings at the same school Alex Carrillo, a current Wild Things' pitcher, went to. In five Frontier League innings with the Bolts, the righty had allowed five hits and struck out seven. He was immediately placed on the 60-Day Injured List after the trade. He was already on Windy City's IL prior to it.

The Wild Things own a playoff magic number of seven and a West magic number of 13 entering today's series finale at the ThunderBolts. Washington will seek a second-straight sweep of Windy City after taking all three from the ThunderBolts on the final homestand before the All-Star break. First pitch is slated for 2:05/1:05 p.m. CDT.

