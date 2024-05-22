Y'alls Slip in Rainout

May 22, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (4-6), presented by Towne Properties, slid into a rainy 6-1 loss in six innings to the Gateway Grizzlies (6-5) on Wednesday night.

Showers plagued Northern Kentucky all across the morning, and they returned just in time to take the players waiting for the seventh inning off of the field.

It was a tough start for Florence left-hander Jonaiker Villalobos, surrendering four earned runs on 10 hits with four walks and four strikeouts. On the bright side of the dark and downpouring finish, the Y'alls kept their bullpen light. Righty reliever Shane Gustafson tossed just one inning, allowing two unearned runs on four hits in the top of the sixth.

The Y'alls have been stung by the error bug in a rough way, surrendering the go-ahead run in Tuesday's game on a throwing error and sparking a two-run rally with two outs in the sixth on Wednesday after the ball bounced away from second baseman Jeremiah Burks.

The Y'alls swapped right fielder T.J. Reeves out of the lineup midway through the game and brought Burks off the bench to play second (Ed Johnson moved from 2B to RF), and he made an immediately positive impact. Burks made a flashy leaping throw and turned a double-play in his two defensive innings. The error simply came last.

The bats struggled with only three hits, but the final one gave Florence its tally. Third baseman Brian Fuentes punched a shallow single up the middle scoring designated hitter Craig Massey in the bottom of the sixth.

While the Grizzlies take the series win, the Y'alls can grab one back on Thursday with a 6:36 p.m. first pitch at Thomas More Stadium. Left Handed pitcher Joe Kemlage gets the ball for Florence while Gateway's Daylen Miley toes the rubber for the Grizzlies. Tomorrow night's promotion is Thirsty Thursday where fans can enjoy $1 10 ounce and $2 20 ounce beers all game!

