Boomers Drop Middle Game in Joliet

May 22, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







JOLIET, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers played another morning game at Joliet and left 11 on base in dropping a 9-5 contest to the Slammers on Wednesday.

Schaumburg led 2-0 behind single runs in the first and second. Alec Craig walked with one out, stole second and scored on a double from Ryan McCarthy. Will Prater doubled with one away in the second and scored when Felix Aberouette tallied an RBI single. Joliet put three on the board with two outs in the bottom of the third to grab the lead. Schaumburg was able to tie the game in the fourth when Kyle Fitzgerald scored on a wild pitch but Joliet again countered, plating three in the fifth.

The Boomers loaded the bases in the eighth and scored twice to draw within 6-5. Aberouette tallied another RBI single to knock home Fitzgerald while Craig coaxed a bases loaded walk but Joliet reliever Cole Wesneski was able to escape with the lead. Matthew Warkentin provided insurance for the Slammers with a two-out three-run homer in the bottom of the inning.

Aberouette paced the offense with two RBI singles. The Boomers had runners on base in all but one inning in suffering just their second defeat of the season. McCarthy posted a pair of doubles. Fitzgerald walked twice and scored twice to extend his on-base streak to eight. Craig reached base three times and has been aboard in all 10 games this year. Brendan Knoll worked four innings on the mound, allowing three runs. Jacob Smith suffered the loss, his first, despite tossing three innings in relief. Matt Helwig and Mitch White also took the mound for an inning in the defeat.

The Boomers (8-2) will play a rubber game for the first time this season on Thursday night at 6:35pm. LHP Cole Cook (1-0, 2.25) the reigning Frontier League Pitcher of the Week will face his former team for the first time. Joliet will counter with RHP Andrew Dietz (0-1, 10.29). The team is back at home for three games over Memorial Day weekend. Tickets for all games in the 2024 season are on sale now! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

